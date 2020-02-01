DA Davidson Comments on Crane Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE:CR opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Crane by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

