DA Davidson Comments on Customers Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

