DA Davidson Comments on Hanmi Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

HAFC stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $523.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 33.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $8,240,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Holder of Record