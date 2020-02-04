DA Davidson Comments on Luther Burbank Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.06 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $619.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

