DA Davidson Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $90,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

