DA Davidson Comments on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

PGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $29.23 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Quadrant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,075,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

