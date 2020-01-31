DA Davidson Comments on Preferred Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter.

PFBC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 861.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

