DA Davidson Comments on WesBanco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WesBanco by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

