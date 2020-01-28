DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

TCBI stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

