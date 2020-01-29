DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained