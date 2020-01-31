DA Davidson Weighs in on Banc of California Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $836.98 million, a P/E ratio of 545.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

