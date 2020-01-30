DA Davidson Weighs in on CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVBF. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 74,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 216,864 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

