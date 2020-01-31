DA Davidson Weighs in on Equity BancShares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equity BancShares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

