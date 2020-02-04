DA Davidson Weighs in on FB Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $35.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

