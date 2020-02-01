DA Davidson Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 5.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,039,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,328,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

