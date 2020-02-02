DA Davidson Weighs in on Luther Burbank Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

LBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $577.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 590.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 537.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

