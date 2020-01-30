DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $794,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

