Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective from stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

ETR:DAI opened at €41.81 ($48.61) on Thursday. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?