Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dana will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dana by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dana by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Dana by 55.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Dana by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

