Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dana stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

