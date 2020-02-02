Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06 to $1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.06.

DHR traded down $8.18 on Friday, reaching $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. Danaher has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio