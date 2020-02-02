Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $160.87 on Friday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

