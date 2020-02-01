Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.06.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $8.18 on Thursday, reaching $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87. Danaher has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Danaher by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Danaher by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 46,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

