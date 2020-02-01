Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $195.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.06.

DHR traded down $8.18 on Friday, reaching $160.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. Danaher has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Danaher by 83.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

