Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.60

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.60 and last traded at $164.47, with a volume of 47727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.05). Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

