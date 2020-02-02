Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.06.

Shares of DHR traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

