Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.34. Danaher also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.80 to $4.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.06.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Danaher has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

