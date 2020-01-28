Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 40.7% in January

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 239,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Danaos stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,778. Danaos has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: Roth IRA