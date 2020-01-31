Daniel D. Callahan Sells 3,880 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

