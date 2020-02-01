Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.43. 1,079,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com