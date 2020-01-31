Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $127.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

