Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.57

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 494000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $842.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,017.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

