DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 3.6%

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 13,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,180.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.22 million for the quarter.

About DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

