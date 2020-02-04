Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.51

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$4.51 ($3.20) and last traded at A$4.49 ($3.18), with a volume of 165514 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.49 ($3.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.32 million and a P/E ratio of 41.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.23.

In other Data#3 news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of Data#3 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Data#3 Company Profile (ASX:DTL)

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

