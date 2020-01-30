DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DTEA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. DavidsTea has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.92.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.64% of DavidsTea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

