DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $9.84

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $9.84. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 485,652 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

