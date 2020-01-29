Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Patricia L. Allen Sells 25,000 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Patricia L. Allen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,653,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DCPH stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

