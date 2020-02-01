Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $392-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.96 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.40-9.50 EPS.

DECK stock traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $125.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

