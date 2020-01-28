Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Pivotal Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $193.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.15.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,952. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.63.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

