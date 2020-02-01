Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $216.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.50.

DECK stock traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.91. 2,520,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,748. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $125.40 and a twelve month high of $199.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

