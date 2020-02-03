Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. 948,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $130.19 and a 1-year high of $199.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,460 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

