Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report sales of $6.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.11 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $32.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.84 billion to $33.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.60 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,496,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,432. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

