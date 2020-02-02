DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.27, approximately 7,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.06 million during the quarter. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.92%.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

