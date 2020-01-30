Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.11 ($68.73).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €69.96 ($81.35) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12 month high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.46.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Straddles