Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.26 ($70.07).

DHER opened at €69.62 ($80.95) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 1 year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

