Dell (NYSE:DELL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DELL. Nomura lowered their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.54.

DELL stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. Dell has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $9,104,778.25. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $704,400.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,464,064 shares of company stock valued at $77,073,780. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 112,348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after buying an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,623,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after buying an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

