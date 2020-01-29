Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,749 put options on the company. This is an increase of 903% compared to the average daily volume of 274 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLPH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 211,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,863,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 87.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

