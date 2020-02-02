Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce sales of $11.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 billion and the lowest is $11.02 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $10.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $49.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.93 billion to $49.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $52.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.74. 9,318,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,248,802. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after purchasing an additional 451,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

