Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Delta Apparel to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Apparel (NASDAQ:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLA opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

