Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 153.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 132,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

